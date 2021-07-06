'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's' Sierra Gates Has Officially Moved on to a New Man

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is officially back on the small screen. Season 10 is upon us and the storylines are juicier than ever. From Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ divorce to Kirk and Rasheeda Frost working on balancing private time and family time, viewers are in for a real treat. And Sierra Gates is also coming in hot with a new man.

If you’ve been keeping up with Sierra’s love life, then you likely know that she was engaged to be married to fellow cast member BK Brasco. However, things have gone sour between the two, and the entrepreneur has now moved on.

Who is Sierra’s new boyfriend? Get comfortable as we spill all of the tea.