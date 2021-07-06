'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's' Sierra Gates Has Officially Moved on to a New Man

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's' Sierra Gates Has Officially Moved on to a New ManBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 6 2021, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Alexa, play “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is officially back on the small screen. Season 10 is upon us and the storylines are juicier than ever. From Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ divorce to Kirk and Rasheeda Frost working on balancing private time and family time, viewers are in for a real treat. And Sierra Gates is also coming in hot with a new man.
If you’ve been keeping up with Sierra’s love life, then you likely know that she was engaged to be married to fellow cast member BK Brasco. However, things have gone sour between the two, and the entrepreneur has now moved on.
Who is Sierra’s new boyfriend? Get comfortable as we spill all of the tea.
Sierra Gates is booed up with fellow entrepreneur Eric Whitehead.
LHHATL fans have watched the highs and lows of Sierra and BK Brasco's (real name: Romel Cummings) relationship since Season 7. The couple frequently played the breakup-to-makeup game with each other, due to BK’s philandering ways.
But, Sierra has officially had enough and has moved on to a man that’s more her speed. In Season 10 Episode 1, Sierra shared with her girls that things are heating up with Eric Whitehead.
Eric — who works as an entrepreneur — owns a luxury car business. The two have been spending time with each other since Sierra called off her engagement in December 2020. And it looks like things are getting serious.
Sierra frequently posts adorable videos of her and Eric together and has even called him her equal.
“Being with your equal is so important, thanks for making me smile every day,” she wrote with a heart and prayer hands emoji. “Thank God I decided NOT to settle!”
BK Brasco accused Sierra of cheating on him on the latest episode of ‘LHHATL.’
Sometimes, you’ll come across partners who have a hard time letting go of the relationship. And BK Brasco appears to be an example.
In the latest episode, BK and Sierra had an exchange of words. BK attempted to throw shade at Eric, and Sierra was not having it. The argument quickly escalated to BK denying that he ever cheated on Sierra — even though past seasons proved that he did in fact step out of their relationship.
BK also claimed that Sierra was the one who was cheating on him. However, Sierra confronted him about talking with several blogs about her cheating on him when it wasn’t true.
Fans quickly shared their sentiments on social media and called out BK for his lies. Many people brought up the fact that Sierra and BK were never a good match, while others also discussed that BK was cheating on Sierra throughout their entire relationship.
This may not be the last fans see of BK Brasco, but the general consensus is that Sierra is right to move on and be with someone who respects her. And fans believe that Eric falls right in line. Congratulations to Sierra and Erica!
Catch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.