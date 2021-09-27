Bambi From 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Has Earned an Impressive Nest Egg Over the Years

Standing out in an ensemble cast is no easy feat, but Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Bambi (born Adizia Benson), does so with ease. Ever since Bambi’s debut in Season 2, many viewers took an interest in her. Bambi is a great friend with a wise-cracking personality and her fans appreciate that she’s not afraid to stand up for what she believes in.

Known as an entrepreneur and former star of VH1's Basketball Wives , Bambi has long been focused on collecting her coins. Even though she is now a mother of three, it appears that her children have inspired her to take her money-making efforts into overdrive. So, what is Bambi’s net worth? Get comfortable as we share the deets!

And it's likely we’ll see Bambi’s net worth increase as she continues working on her businesses and appearing on LHHATL. Her marriage to rapper Scrappy (real name: Darryl Richardson) also gives her finances a boost since his net worth is rather sizable .

Aside from Bambi’s hair extensions line, Shimmer Elite Extensions , the star has also upped the ante by creating House of Shimmer , a salon and beauty supply location in Atlanta — not to mention the brand partnerships with Flat Tummy Tea and Before Bed Headz that Bambi also has under her belt.

According to Wealthy Genius , Bambi is a millionaire, with a net worth of $1 million. This number combines Bambi's earnings in her career as a video vixen, rapper, urban model, and beauty entrepreneur.

Since Bambi's appearance on LHHATL is not her first foray into the world of reality TV, fans expect for the 35-year-old to have an impressive nest egg. And it turns out that Bambi is quite comfortable on the financial front.

Bambi and Scrappy have not been seeing eye to eye on ‘LHHATL.’

Marriage is no walk in the park. It’s a commitment that can come with its share of ups and downs, but lately, on Season 10 of LHHATL, Bambi and Scrappy have been at each other's throats.

The biggest issue between Scrappy and Bambi has been the MC not helping out with their kids. Bambi continually shares on the show that she needs Scrappy’s support, but he’s been lackadaisical in that department.

Making matters worse, Scrappy decided to leave to Miami to record, despite doctors telling Bambi that she’s in no condition to carry the babies up and down their home since she’s currently pregnant again. Bambi’s solution is for Scrappy to record at home, but he's refusing. As a result, the pair are at odds with each another.

Now, Bambi has had enough of the drama and wants a divorce. In a conversation with Sierra Gates and Erica Mena at a lunch date (via Love & Hip Hop's Instagram page), Bambi explains that Scrappy gets emotional and threatens to end their marriage. “He gets emotional, so he’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, well I want to get a divorce.’” Bambi tells Sierra and Erica. “Then the next day, he won’t apologize and he’ll just act like nothing happened.”

In a confessional, Bambi goes on to share that this is not the first time divorce has come up. The star also shares that discussions of ending the marriage have gone further than usual. As a result, Bambi makes it a point to tell the ladies that she is interested in moving forward with a divorce.

“I told Scrap that I do think it’s a good idea that we get a divorce,” Bambi says. "What?" asks Erica. "No, I’m deadass," Bambi tells the ladies. Since it appears that Bambi is serious about getting a divorce, Scrappy's mother, Momma Dee, has intervened. But Momma Dee may have done way more harm than good, after verbally attacking Bambi on the show.