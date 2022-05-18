A Diabetes Diagnosis Changed 'The Resident' Guest Star Stephen Wallem's Life Forever

In Season 5 of The Resident, Winston was rushed to the hospital after a severe car accident. Viewers later learned that he’s legally blind and uses his cane to navigate. Later, things went left when Winston wandered out of his comfort zone.

Winston’s struggle is one that Stephen can relate to because, much like his character on The Resident, Stephen is visually impaired in real life. Years ago, Stephen was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and lost sight in one of his eyes as a result. And according to the actor, his appearance on the show is a testament to why representation is necessary both in the workplace and on television.