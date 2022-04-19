Is Emily VanCamp Returning to 'The Resident'? Here's What We KnowBy Jennifer Tisdale
Apr. 19 2022, Published 7:19 p.m. ET
There are a lot of television deaths that stay with fans. We all remember George O'Malley's (T.R. Knight) on Grey's Anatomy, Joyce Summers' (Kristine Sutherland) on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and who could possibly forget Ben Sullivan (Brendan Fraser) on Scrubs? We still think about that one and not just because people have rediscovered Brendan Fraser during his Brenaissance.
We can now add the devastating end of Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) on The Resident to this heartbreaking list. But hold on — we see a light at the end of that tunnel and it's not the kind of light you might see when you die. Is Emily VanCamp returning to The Resident? Here's what we know.
Is Emily VanCamp returning to 'The Resident'?
Technically Emily will be reprising her role as the late, great Nic Nevin for the Season 5 finale, which is set to air May 17 on FOX. Co-showrunner Peter Elkoff told TVLine that she will appear in "four, maybe five" flashback scenes during the finale. Nic's reappearance will be used to help Conrad (Matt Czuchry) move forward in his personal life. It sounds like Nic is showing up to give Conrad some sort of solace so he can find love again.
Peter Elkoff went on to say that "he [Conrad] hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic."
Conrad has convinced himself that, for whatever reason, the night Gigi was born will give him some clarity and "he gets an answer, a realization that frees him in a certain way," Peter told the outlet. It sounds like we'll be flashing back to Gigi's birth so Conrad can find what he's looking for.
Why did Emily VanCamp leave 'The Resident'?
Art was imitating life for Emily VanCamp whose pregnancy pretty much lined up with Nic's on the show. For her, that was sort of a lucky break because, as she said to Deadline, "It allowed us to keep the pregnancy quiet and to have something that’s just ours for a little while. That was beautiful in and of itself — to finally have a little privacy."
Emily's decision to leave was really born from a desire to put her family first, and to be able to spend more time with them. Of course, leaving a show after four successful years was not an easy decision.
"It’s such a bittersweet moment for me," Emily revealed. "Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it’s the exact opposite."
Of course, fans of The Resident were both shocked and disappointed but one person who was there for Emily since she decided to leave the show was her friend and co-star, Matt Czuchry. While also speaking with Deadline, he said, "When reflecting back on it, I hope the audience feels like we gave them everything they could’ve ever wanted."
It looks like Conrad and Nic will be there for each other at least one more time. We can't wait to see this reunion, even if it's not entirely real. Long live Conic!
The Resident airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.