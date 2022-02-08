It's About Time for 'The Resident's' Conrad Hawkins to Get a New Lady

It's About Time for 'The Resident's' Conrad Hawkins to Get a New LadyBy Jennifer Tisdale
Technically, it's been three years since Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) lost Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) due to injuries she sustained in a horrific car accident. We say "technically" because The Resident jumped ahead three years during Season 5 because of the death of Nic. The showrunners understood that Conrad, and the rest of the staff, wouldn't be able to move past her death quickly and they couldn't spend the entire rest of the season grieving. Sorry, that's just bad TV!
That means Conrad could be ready to take the plunge again and we are ready for it! Who wouldn't want an adorable doctor who is also a great dad? Is a new love interest in the cards for Conrad on The Resident? We volunteer as tribute!
Is Conrad getting a new love interest on 'The Resident'?
Showrunner Peter Elkoff told TVLine that Conrad and Nic were "such a beloved couple, and she was arguably the love of this character’s life." He went on to say that Conrad "will end up with somebody, but not until we get closer to the end of the season."
And before you start hazarding any guesses as to who it might be, Peter is not going to make it very easy for fans.
"We’re going to try and pepper the episodes with moments of connection and collaboration and emotional moments with different people, where you feel like you’ve seen the beginning of something, and you may be right, or you may be wrong," he teased.
But don't put all your eggs in that basket just yet, because co-showrunner Andrew Chapman has entered the chat. He recently told TV Insider that Conrad may end up with somebody... or he may not end up with somebody. Hello Andrew, those are literally the only options!
"I don’t think we’re going to commit to anything, but we’re exploring and [Conrad is] exploring and Matt Czuchry is taking this very seriously," he explained.
Who could end up dating Conrad Hawkins?
Our vote is for Billie Lucas (Jessica Sutton) who was Nic's best friend and knows Conrad better than most. Plus, we've definitely caught her looking at Conrad a beat longer than necessary. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, executive producer Amy Holden Jones hinted that a little something-something could be in the works for those two.
Just like Andrew, Amy has presented Billie as one of several possible fish in the sea of Conrad. She's definitely an option, but according to Amy, so is Cade (Kaley Ronayne), whose heroic antics in the emergency room cannot be denied. And of course, there's Marion (Ana Mackenzie), who, as a hospital daycare worker who has a great relationship with his daughter Gigi, tugs on a certain heartstring of Conrad's.
No matter what happens, Amy pointed out that this season of The Resident is really about how people handle grief. For Conrad, it's not about whether or not he stopped loving Nic because that will never happen. It's really all about whether he can invite someone else into his world, a world he shares with his daughter.
Amy asks, "Is there room for another one? Can someone else fill those shoes?" We guess it all depends on whether or not Conrad is ready to scooch over.
