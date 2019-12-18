Conrad's Fate Is Still in Limbo on 'The Resident'

Fox's medical drama show The Resident has come to its mid-season finale, leaving the fate of one of viewers' favorite character hanging in limbo. We know that since Devon is graduating from his internship, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) is in place to be promoted to chief resident — oh, and there's the ongoing legal battle that the hospital is facing. While Conrad seems to have most patients' best interests at heart when treating them, could this recent hiccup in his practice be the end of his time at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital?

Is Conrad leaving The Resident? In case you're not caught up, Conrad is currently named in a legal battle that Chastain Park Memorial Hospital is facing right now. In the hopes to get more information about where a hostage was being kept, Conrad made the decision to withhold a patient's morphine in an effort to interrogate him for more information. Was that the doctor's decision to make? Probably not — and it seems like there could be legal repercussions for Conrad because of it.

Source: Instagram

After being released from the hospital, the patient in question filed a suit against the hospital for malpractice and named Conrad specifically in it. Conrad doesn't seem too bothered by it — he's always believed in bending the rules for what he deems is the greater good. But this time, he might've crossed a line.

Red Rock is pushing to fire Conrad. Red Rock Mountain Medical, the group that has taken control of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, is pushing to have Conrad fired. The group disagrees with a lot of Conrad's methods in medicine and sees him more of a liability than an asset to the hospital. Think Greg House at Princeton Plainsboro Hospital from House.

Source: Instagram

While Bell, the CEO of the hospital, is usually on Conrad's side, this time, he might not be. Red Rock has offered Bell an ultimatum: get rid of Conrad or be fired as the CEO. Now, Bell has to make the decision between losing his job or caving in to the pressure. Firing Conrad isn't that easy, though. While he and his father aren't that close, the fact that his dad is Marshall Winthrop, chairman of the board at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, makes getting rid of Conrad that much more difficult.

But Red Rock sees this lawsuit as the perfect excuse to get rid of him. Since Conrad is named in the lawsuit, he's now a clear liability to the hospital, and that seems to be enough of a reason to have him let go from his position.