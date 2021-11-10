The Newest Character on 'The Resident' Is Leela Devi's Twin on Screen and IRL

After the time jump, we meet resident doctor Leela Devi’s sister, Padma Devi. Although we haven’t known Leela for long, everyone’s excited to get a glimpse into her family. Not only do we meet Padma, but we see Padma and AJ hook up. Yes, this is sure to stir up some drama.

Also, Padma is more than just Leela’s sister — she’s Leela’s identical twin, so some switcheroo high jinks could definitely ensue. It’s clear that while Leela and Padma are totally different people, they’re still close.

Padma is the one who encourages Leela to take some time for herself and her relationship with Devon. Since Devon’s been promoted to attending physician, the two really only see each other at work. But heeding Padma’s free-spirited advice seems to pay off for Leela.