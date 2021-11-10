The Newest Character on 'The Resident' Is Leela Devi's Twin on Screen and IRL

The Newest Character on 'The Resident' Is Leela Devi's Twin on Screen and IRLBy Jamie Lerner
Nov. 10 2021, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Over the last five seasons, The Resident has seen many doctors, friends, and family members come and go, so it’s no surprise that, after the four-year time jump, there are some new faces to get acquainted with. Actress Anuja Joshi, who plays Dr. Leela Devi, was promoted to series regular.
Luckily, Leela and Devon are still together after the time jump, and questions about a Leela/AJ relationship are answered when we meet Leela’s sister, Padma. We first meet Leela in Season 4 as a surgical resident, so learning that she’s still at Chastain Memorial Hospital four years later is a major relief. But how does her sister stir things up?
Leela Devi is a literal resident on ‘The Resident,’ and now her sister is in town.
After the time jump, we meet resident doctor Leela Devi’s sister, Padma Devi. Although we haven’t known Leela for long, everyone’s excited to get a glimpse into her family. Not only do we meet Padma, but we see Padma and AJ hook up. Yes, this is sure to stir up some drama.
Also, Padma is more than just Leela’s sister — she’s Leela’s identical twin, so some switcheroo high jinks could definitely ensue. It’s clear that while Leela and Padma are totally different people, they’re still close.
Padma is the one who encourages Leela to take some time for herself and her relationship with Devon. Since Devon’s been promoted to attending physician, the two really only see each other at work. But heeding Padma’s free-spirited advice seems to pay off for Leela.
Anuja Joshi, who plays Leela in ‘The Resident,’ really does have a twin sister.
Many times in television and movies, characters who are twins are actually just one actor in real life. For example, in The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan plays both twins, and in Friends, Lisa Kudrow plays both Phoebe and her hilariously evil twin sister, Ursula. But in the case of The Resident, Anuja’s real-life twin, Aneesha Joshi, joins the cast to play Leela’s twin sister, Padma.
Like her sister, Aneesha Joshi is a full-time actor who’s worked on several projects. And although Anuja and Aneesha are twin sisters, they haven’t actually worked together on many projects, according to their IMDb pages. While Anuja has done a lot more television and American projects, Aneesha has excelled in Bollywood, starring in films such as Padmaavat, Simran, and Heartbeats.
Now, Aneesha gets to take her acting chops to the small screen in at least eight episodes of The Resident, if not more. Aneesha is both an actress and a dancer and is clearly excited to be part of the cast of The Resident. And it seems Anuja is also totally on board.
In an Instagram post, Anuja wrote, “Sharing a screen with my best friend for the first time ever.” Even if their on-screen relationship is complicated, it’s heartwarming to know that off-screen, Aneesha and Anuja are as close as can be.
Tune into The Resident Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.