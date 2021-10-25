In Honor of James Michael Tyler, We Remember 10 of His Best Moments on 'Friends'

There’s no one more consistent on Friends than Gunther. Throughout all 10 seasons, he’s a beam of positivity and love (maybe obsession), and he’s always there to bring some much-needed respite from the six central characters. Sadly, James Michael Tyler , who became a household name thanks to his portrayal of Gunther, passed away on Oct. 24, 2021, after a battle with stage 4 prostate cancer.

In a statement about his passing, we’ve learned there’s so much more to James than Gunther. “Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life.”

Still, we of course love to look back at the beloved actor's finest moments on Friends. Here are 10 of the best.