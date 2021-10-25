Fans of Gunther Want to Know Who 'Friends' Actor James Michael Tyler's Wife Was

Following the news of James Michael Tyler 's death, Friends fans are in mourning. James played Gunther on the show and endeared himself to the show's legions of fans as an honorary member of the core friend group. James died of prostate cancer, and following the news of his death, many wanted to know who the actor was married to, and for how long.

"She told her best friend she had started seeing this guy - we’re on the fourth date and her friend was like, ‘Wait the actor guy from Friends, Gunther?’ and she was like, ‘Oh yeah he’s an actor, he was on Friends but I didn’t watch it’," James continued. "So I guess that’s good, she didn’t marry into the Gunther fame!”

Jennifer works as a script coordinator and has worked on films like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and You, Me, and Dupree. When the two first met, Jennifer didn't know anything about Friends. “I’ve just started [watching] it again with my wife,” James said in a 2019 interview with Express. “She never really watched the show during its run and wasn’t familiar with it even when we started dating."

James died at the age of 59, and was married twice over the course of his life. His first marriage was to Barbara Chadsey, who he married in 1995, near the beginning of Friends. The two separated in 2003, and James filed for divorce in 2014 citing irreconcilable differences. James then married Jennifer Carno in 2017, and the two were married until his death four years later.

Fans and Co-stars mourned James following his death.

The news of James' death was first confirmed by his manager, Toni Benson, who released a statement announcing the news. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series 'Friends,' but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," Toni's statement said.

“Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures," she continued. "If you met him once you made a friend for life. [Tyler] is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, the love of his life.” James' manager wasn't the only one who weighed in on his legacy following the news. Jennifer Aniston, who played Gunther's obsession Rachel Greene on the show, also offered a message of mourning.

"Friends would not have been the same without you," Jennifer wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTaylor." Jennifer's co-stars also wrote posts honoring him.