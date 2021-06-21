8 of Gunther's Best (and Most Underrated) Quotes from 'Friends'

There's no denying that Friends became the lasting success that it is because the six main stars had both strong comedic chops and a natural chemistry together, but it was the supporting characters who often proved to be scene stealers.

From Janice's (Maggie Wheeler) over-the-top laugh and her exclamations of "Oh my God!', to Richard's suave style (and that mustache), to Gunther's (James Michael Tyler) under-the-breath comments about hating Ross (David Schwimmer) and loving Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), the recurring stars kept the friends themselves on their toes.