David Schwimmer Was Married for Nearly 10 Years

Actor David Schwimmer might still be best known for his role as Ross Geller on Friends . But even after the end of the hit '90s sitcom, David has been hard at work, being the voice of hapless giraffe Melvin in the animated hit Madagascar, and playing none other than Robert Kardashian Sr. in The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

Despite being an A-lister in the industry, David has managed to keep a lot of his private life out of the spotlight, including his marriage of almost 10 years. So, who was David married to? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor’s home life.

Is David Schwimmer married?

David Schwimmer first met his wife Zoë Buckman when he was in London directing 2006’s Run Fatboy Run. Zoë waited on David’s table at London’s Cuckoo Club and rumor had it that he stuck around in London for two months after filming wrapped just to spend time with her.

Once the relationship got serious, Zoë moved to the States with David. The two got married in a small, intimate ceremony in June of 2010 and managed to keep the marriage so well under wraps that fans had no idea David was married until the official announcement from his reps followed a few months after the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, in 2017, the couple said that they would be calling it quits on their union. They said in a statement released to USA Today, “It is with great love, respect, and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship."

Article continues below advertisement

“Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well-being during this challenging time," they continued, "and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.” Despite the split, David and Zoë appear to still be on really good terms. In June 2020, the two attended a Black Lives Matter march in New York City together.

Both posted the same picture from the march to their Instagrams, with Zoë calling David her “comrade and co-parent,” and David captioning his post, “We're no longer a couple, but [Zoë] and I are parents of a 9-year-old and fellow advocates for social justice and reform. We marched in honor of the countless Black lives lost to racial violence.”