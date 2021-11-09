Now That [SPOILER] Is Dead, Who Will Conrad End Up With on 'The Resident'?

One of the co-showrunners of The Resident is Peter Elkoff, and he has a lot to say about Conrad‘s love life on the show. According to TV Line, he said, “[Conrad and Nic] were such a beloved couple, and she was arguably the love of this character‘s life. He will end up with somebody, but not until we get closer to the end of the season.”

Since Nic was the love of his life, whoever steps up to fill her shoes is going to have to be absolutely amazing. And she'll also have to be comfortable taking on the stepmother role, since Conrad has a kid.