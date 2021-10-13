Conrad and Nic Welcomed a Baby Girl Named Gigi in the Season 4 Finale of 'The Resident'

Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Nicolette Nevin (Emily VanCamp) tied the knot, welcomed a baby girl named Georgiana "Gigi" Grace, and happily settled into their new life in Season 4 of The Resident.

But, as fans of the show would tell you, the blissful period didn't last long. Nic headed out of town for a spa retreat in the Season 5 premiere. In Season 5, Episode 2, a police officer informed Conrad that she was in a terrible car accident. Since then, it's been Conrad and Gigi against the world.