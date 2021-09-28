Is It Possible Manish Dayal Is Leaving 'The Resident' After Season 5?

The character development of Dr. Devon Pravesh has been such a huge factor in The Resident. He enters the hospital as a young, idealistic doctor working beneath Conrad Hawkins — someone who’s so far past the idealistic phase it’s not even a question. Conrad gives Devon guidance in a way that may sometimes seem a little heartless, but which often turns out to be super useful.

Devon's romance with Priya takes up a lot of his time and energy until he realizes there’s no possible way he’ll be able to ignore his feelings for Julian. In his family life, viewers got to take note of how close he was to his parents up until the point of his father's death. Devon is an easy protagonist to support through and through. This is why it simply wouldn’t make sense for the writers of the show to kill him off so abruptly and unexpectedly.