Emily VanCamp Still Has Drama Ahead of Her as Nic on 'The Resident'

The stakes are life-and-death on The Resident , so naturally, fans are constantly worried about their favorite characters on the series. After all, as Grey’s Anatomy has proven time and again, it’s often the doctors who end up dying on hospital shows. But if it helps ease your concerns any, there’s no sign that Emily VanCamp is leaving The Resident.

In fact, Emily’s character, Nic, is at the forefront of a major Season 4 storyline, so you can rest assured that Emily’s not going anywhere soon. Read on to learn more about Nic’s past — and future — on the Fox medical drama. (Season 4 spoilers ahead!)

The show premiered in January 2018 with 8.65 million viewers watching , and Emily and Matt have starred in every episode since then, alongside Manish Dayal (The Hundred Foot Journey) as Devon Pravesh, Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther) as Mina Okafor, and Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek) as Randolph Bell.

The actress later told Deadline that she had taken time off after Revenge and that she wasn’t loving the scripts she was getting until she got the pilot script for The Resident. “I loved the pilot and thought it was relevant to what’s happening today. I get to be a champion for all nurses who are so undervalued, underpaid and who do most of the work,” she said.

In March 2017, Emily — an alum of the TV shows Everwood, Brothers & Sisters, and Revenge , as well as the Captain America films — signed on the dotted line to play Nicolette “Nic” Nevin in the pilot for The Resident. At the time, Deadline described the role as the “female lead” and the “on-again-off-again romantic fling” of Matt Czuchry’s character, Conrad Hawkins.

Emily VanCamp's character is pregnant on the show.

The Resident returned for its fourth season on Jan. 12 and condensed Chastain Park Memorial Hospital’s response to the COVID-19 crisis into one episode to focus more on the aftermath of the pandemic. As the show fast-forwarded in time, Nic and Conrad made good on their plans to marry and exchanged vows in front of their loved ones.

In the following episode, Jan. 19’s “Mina’s Kangaroo Court,” Nic tells Conrad she’s pregnant, and in the installment after, Jan. 26’s “The Accidental Patient,” Nic and Conrad confirm her pregnancy with a blood test.

And even though Emily may not be pregnant in real life, she told Entertainment Weekly that she’s excited for this next step for her character. “It definitely took Nic and Conrad a while to get to this new phase, and now that they have arrived, it feels like things are happening very quickly,” she told the magazine in an interview published on Jan. 19. “But I think they are in a place where they welcome the challenge and are ready to start this new chapter. That doesn’t mean there won’t be challenges along the way.”