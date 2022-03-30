Fans of 'The Resident' Think This Cast Member Has a Bun in the Oven

In 2020, Fox producers announced that Jessica Lucas would join the cast of The Resident as neurosurgeon Billie Sutton. Since her debut in Season 4, viewers have gotten a glimpse into Billie’s backstory. Showrunners teased that Billie would become a key character in Season 5 of The Resident, and they made good on their promise.

After a three-year time jump, Billie is chief of surgery. Plus, her estranged son, Trevor — who she previously gave up for adoption after she was raped — is now an intern at Chastain Memorial. As if she didn’t have enough on her plate already, she's also forced to face her rapist (and son’s father) this season.