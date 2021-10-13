Viewers of FOX's 'The Resident' Will Finally Meet Trevor in Season 5, but Who Is He?

FOX's medical show The Resident is back for Season 5, and the creators aren't holding back when it comes to drama. The show, which is based on Marty Makary's book Unaccountable: What Hospitals Won't Tell You and How Transparency Can Revolutionize Health Care, follows the staff members of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital as they save lives and navigate the ins and outs of the hospital industry.

More specifically, the show focuses on Dr. Conrad Hawkins, played by Gilmore Girls' Matt Czuchry , and Dr. Devon Pravesh, played by Holidate's Manish Dayal. And in Season 5, viewers will once again be hurled into the painful past of Dr. Billie Sutton, played by Evil Dead's Jessica Lucas.

The neurosurgery resident and close friend of the now-late nurse practitioner Nicolette "Nic" Nevin, played by Revenge's Emily VanCamp, has been a series regular since Season 4, and she's been trying to run away from something. But this "something" refuses to keep away, and his name is Trevor. But who is Trevor? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Trevor on FOX's 'The Resident'?

In Season 4, viewers learned that Billie Sutton was tragically raped and consequently impregnated at the age of 13, which led her to give the baby up for adoption. We can only imagine the deep trauma that would cause. Understandably, Billie doesn't want to be reminded of the devastating event, so when the son she gave up tries to enter her life in Season 4, she avoids him like the plague. But it's difficult to avoid someone when they show up on your doorstep, as he does in the Season 4 finale.

In Season 5, Episode 2, titled "No Good Deed," viewers finally meet Billie's son, Trevor, played by newcomer Miles Fowler. “The son thing will be really fun, really interesting. Miles Fowler is spectacular. We expect him to really pop. We had to fight other shows to get him. "Trevor is this really brilliant, slightly subversive poke-the-bear kind of guy who will cause all kinds of problems for Billie. You’ll see that play out in Episodes 2 and 4," executive producer Andrew Chapman told TV Insider.

“Billie mostly will keep it to herself. She will really fight hard to be private about it, and that is her struggle," he continued. "Mostly her evolution will be with Trevor and in a way that she has to wrestle with it internally.” But in Episode 2, we see that Trevor has given up trying to connect with Billie, as he visits the ER not to see her but to see a friend who overdosed on a party drug he concocted. Yikes.

After Trevor directs a nasty comment about refusing to abandon people at Billie, Dr. AJ Austin, played by Malcolm-Jamal Warner, decides to chat with him as a mentor of sorts. The two form a bond, and the always-wise AJ forces Trevor to see the truth about his resentment and pain in Episode 4, titled "Now What?"

“Do you surround yourself with lower companions, huh? Half bright stoners who won’t ever leave because you make them feel special by association. Do you gravitate toward emotionally withholding women who reflect your false sense of your own worthlessness?" AJ asks.

"Do you have grandiose fantasies about who you might become to show your bio mom Billie what a mistake she’s made? If you’ve answered yes to any of those questions, then the defining experience of your life is abandonment."