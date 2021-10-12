Rachel Bay Jones Went From Meddling Patient on 'The Good Doctor' to Something Shocking

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers if you're not caught up on The Good Doctor Season 5.

When Salen Morrison (played Rachel Bay Jones) shows up at St. Bonaventure Hospital, we knew she was going to be a handful. In the Season 5 premiere of The Good Doctor, Salen was quite the chatterbox with an endless amount of questions, and not all of them were related to her treatment. For example, she inexplicably needed to know things, like does Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) feel like he is more of a hospital president or a doctor.