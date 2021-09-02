Raise the Curtain! Watch Cast of Broadway Musicals Get Emotional During First Rehearsals Back

After more than one year since Broadway was forced to close its doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), the hit musical Waitress will finally make its debut on the Great White Way on Sept. 2, 2021.

Distractify has rounded up some of the biggest viral moments of Broadway stars laughing, singing, and crying as they meet for the first time in well over a year. Cue the applause.

With several shows slated to hit the biggest stage once again, Broadway has been releasing videos on YouTube inside rehearsals that show the performers becoming overwhelmed with emotions. As actors begin reuniting once again to raise the curtain on these iconic productions, the performers have become overwhelmed with emotions.

Broadway is finally reopening! Check out these Broadway stars reuniting and their emotional reactions.

1. The Lion King On Aug. 19, Disney on Broadway's YouTube channel shared a video of the performers reuniting for the first time since March 2020 and singing the iconic song "Circle of Life" led by Tshidi Manye. Throughout the video, several actors swell up with tears in their eyes; even director Julie Taymor can't hold back during the powerful performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Several fans commented on the emotional video, with some even writing that they too had tears in their eyes watching this performance. "Couldn’t hold back tears on this one. Tshidi, everyone ... you can almost feel how they feel. Absolutely moving and amazing. Y’all are awesome. Thank you all, in each company of the show that has ever come and gone, is, and will come, for bringing this show to life. Stay strong!" one fan wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another commented, "I'm in my office crying. You can feel the power of the moment as most of these actors were laid off and didn't know if they were ever going to come back to work. This was a song of resilience and determination. I am so EXCITED Broadway is back!!!! We missed you!" The Lion King returns to Broadway on Sept. 14, 2021.

2. Frozen North America Tour Cameras captured the cast of Frozen's North America Tour during their first rehearsal back since Broadway shut its doors. The cast performed "For the First Time in Forever" (how fitting) which was led by Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna). Throughout the performance, Caroline can't help but let a few tears escape. At the end of the song, the whole cast hugs and applauds.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Waitress Before they raise the curtain on the Tony-winning musical, the cast of Waitress got together for rehearsals in early August. The cast performed "Opening Up," which is led by lyricist, composer, and star Sara Bareilles. "I haven't even seen this show yet, and this made me cry. They're all so happy to be back, together, singing. It's awesome. (Here I go again...)," one fan commented on the YouTube video.

Article continues below advertisement