The Original Broadway Cast of 'In the Heights' Led It to 13 Tony Nominations

Warner Bros. has a critical home run on their hands for the film adaptation of In the Heights, which earned a whopping 13 Tony Award nominations and four wins, including Best Musical in 2008. Lin-Manuel's blending of hip hop lyricism with Broadway style show-tunes on such a grand stage resonated with audiences and critics alike.

The fact that it was set in the cultural melting pot of Washington Heights also made an impression on fans of the play. According to a 2019 demographics survey, Washington Heights/Inwood was 67.9 percent Latino, 19.2 percent white, 7.9 percent Black, and 2.5 percent Asian — and this same representation of different cultures/ethnicities would carry on into Lin's future work.

In The Heights saw some cast changes over the years depending on their official "runs." The play first ran in Waterford, then it had an Off-Broadway run before ultimately hitting the "big stage" on Broadway. The play's first U.S. tour saw a big shift in the cast, as well as another cast change for the West End theater's run.

