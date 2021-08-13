Laura Osnes Has Made Her Fortune on Broadway, but Things Might Be Changing for Her Soon

Now, Laura is encountering a new obstacle that might put her career as a Broadway star in jeopardy: her reluctance to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Indeed, reports have emerged that Laura was fired from a Hampton's stage production after admitting that she did not receive either vaccine jab and doesn't plan to do so because she does not trust the science behind it.

Broadway productions fall under the recent New York City mandates that require attendees and performers to be vaccinated.