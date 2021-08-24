Celina Smith Landed the Titular Role in 'Annie Live!' for NBC

Several months after NBC confirmed that its next TV musical special would be Annie Live!, the production has found its leading star in Celina Smith. While the actress is a relative acting newcomer, you can bet your bottom dollar that Celina will soon be an in-demand screen star — and she's not even a teenager yet.

NBC revealed the casting decision in August 2021 after an exhaustive search, and several top acting powerhouses will be joining Celina on the stage.