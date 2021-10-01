Nick Could Actually Be Endgame for Meredith on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ever since Derek died on Grey's Anatomy , fans have been rooting for Meredith to move on with someone who could be the next big love of her life. In Season 14, we met Dr. Nick Marsh , who had serious chemistry with her, but after he failed to appear in more episodes, most viewers sort of forgot about him.

Now, he's back. And while some Grey's Anatomy fans are trying to remember who Nick even is, others are wondering who plays him on the show. This time, he's back in a more permanent role.

And because of that, he could be Meredith's love interest in Season 18. Of course, that would mean Dr. Hayes is out, but that's a whole other thing.