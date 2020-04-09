This Is What Went Down in the Last Ever Episode of 'Modern Family'

Season 11 chronicled Cam and Mitchell's adoption-related troubles, Alex's sudden rise to power in the world of big tech, and Gloria's new career moves as an estate agent. The one-hour-long, two-part finale airing on Wednesday, April 8, tied up all of these narratives, revealing what the future holds for the three families. So, how did Modern Family end?

Modern Family fans have long suspected that big changes were coming their way.

As the episode revealed, the sudden lack of living space has taken its toll on every member of the family. To cut down on the unnecessary bickering over who ate what from the fridge and why, Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) announced that they will have to let go of at least one of their offsprings.

Meanwhile, Luke (Nolan Gould) has been busy balancing his time between building a successful business and generic womanizing-related activities. However, Alex's (Ariel Winter) sudden arrival has completely upset the natural balance of the household.

In the first part — the aptly titled "Finale Part 1" — we watched the Dunphy household slowly succumb into utter chaos. Dylan (Reid Ewing) and Haley (Sarah Hyland) spent the past few months in the basement, trying to unlock their inner good parent and only expose the twins to a reasonable amount of evil influences.

Here's what went down in the "Finale Part 2" of 'Modern Family.'

"Finale Part 2" kicked off with some bombastic news: Cam (Eric Stonestreet) was offered the coaching gig he's been dreaming about for the past few episodes. The Pritchett-Tucker family revealed that they would be moving to Michigan — in a decision that would tear apart the members of the hilarious family.

Source: ABC

Over at the Dunphy household, Claire and Phil learned that they won't have to hide in the newly inherited luxury camping trailer for much longer. Alex was offered a new work opportunity in Switzerland. Dylan and Haley decided that it was best to move into their place. Luke received his university acceptance letter.

To celebrate their last night together in style, Cam and Mitchell joined the rest of the family at the Dunphy home to say their goodbyes. Jay launched into an emotional monologue about the importance of sticking up for your loved ones — just as Mitchell was alerted that their flight to Michigan would be delayed. To make the most of the time they still had left, Claire and Mitchell headed over to an ice skating rink to take ruthless revenge for a childhood injustice and stole a trophy.

Source: ABC

Alex and Haley pulled one last genius prank on Luke. Jay (Ed O'Neill) told Gloria (Sofía Vergara) that he has been attending Spanish classes in a bid to bridge the cultural divide setting them apart. The last scenes saw the Dunphy children pack up their rooms before the family gathered together for a group hug.