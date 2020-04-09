'Modern Family' Won More Emmys Than You Can Count on Two Hands

It's time to say goodbye to Modern Family . Tonight (April 8), the ABC family comedy airs its final episode — it'll be the last time we see the Dunphy-Pritchet-Tuckers, ever, and that's really sad. Although we're going to miss all the family shenanigans, we can at least appreciate that we got them for eleven seasons.

It's a no-brainer why Modern Family is one of the most successful shows that ran for eleven whole seasons (a pretty long time in TV world). Every aspect of the show, from the cast to the script was perfect. Which makes it no surprise that Modern Family won so many Emmys.

How many Emmys did Modern Family win?

Over the last eleven seasons, Modern Family won 22 Emmys, and was nominated for 82. Eric Stonestreet (who played Cameron) won two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Julia Bowen (who played Claire Dunphy) won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series won one Emmy, while Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy) won two. Modern Family as a series won four total Outstanding Comedy Series Awards in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014. And this is still a super partial list of all the accolades Modern Family earned.



Source: Getty Images

Although Modern Family remained clever, original, and heartwarming, some viewers did find that the series started to lose its luster after so many years on air. According to CinemaBlend, Season 10 hit an "all-time series low in both viewership and demo ratings." Regardless of its dip in ratings, fans stayed loyal to the show. And many saw it all the way through until the very end.

Me watching the season finale of #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/ZaQTgr4d1k — 메리 로즈 (@mary_roseeey) April 9, 2020

We're still holding on to some hope for a Modern Family spinoff (the co-creator has shut down rumors, but the cast, along with ABC execs are totally done). "I would love [a spinoff]. No one would be happier if there were one," she admitted early last year. "There are some surprises and big milestones coming. They intend to really, really go out big. So, it would be terrific if a spin-off were part of that," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement.

Even cast members expressed interest in an offshoot. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet feel like they should get their own show. "I hope that Mitch and Cam opened the door [for more same-sex relationships on TV]," Jesse said at the ABC Television Critics Association winter press tour earlier this year. Eric added, "Or a spin-off!" Yes please!