The 'Modern Family' Finale Is Going to Be a Total Tear-Jerker (SPOILERS)

Those who have kept up with the series know that Gloria has been thriving as at her new job as a real estate agent — aside from selling Cam and Mitchell their brand new house, she has been slaying the game of selling houses. But as Gloria becomes more involved with work, she starts to notice she's less needed at home than she thought.

As Gloria starts to become comfortable with her career, she starts to realize that Jay and Manny are independent, and don't require her at their beck and call. This is a tough realization for her, as she always felt like she was the glue that kept her household together and thriving.

Each of the Pritchetts, Dunphys, and Tuckers will have to say goodbye in the end, whether it's to homes, a family member, or simply a role they once fulfilled within their family dynamic. Goodbyes are never easy, but we're certainly looking forward to seeing what happens.

Catch the series finale of Modern Family on ABC on Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET.