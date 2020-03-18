Are Cam and Mitch From ‘Modern Family’ Actually Going to Adopt This Time?

In the first episode of Season 4, Cam and Mitchell come to terms with their decision not to have another child after all. After that, the couple remains mum on the subject of having a second child. Later, in Season 6, we find out that both Cam and Mitch are once again ready to adopt a second child when they babysit baby Joe...at least, they are until Joe starts breaking stuff. Once again, they both decide that another kid is just not in the cards for them.