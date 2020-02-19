'Modern Family' Has so Many Options for a Spin-Off, but Will It Get One?

Whenever a popular TV show comes to an end these days, fans immediately want to know if they can expect a spin-off with some of their favorite characters.

Now that Modern Family is in its final season, rumors surrounding the long-running comedy series continue to run rampant, and cast members are constantly fielding questions about whether or not they’d sign on to an offshoot of the ABC mockumentary. Here’s what we’ve heard about the future of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan.