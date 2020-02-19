We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: CBS

'Criminal Minds' Ends Its Impressive 15-Year Run on CBS

After 15 seasons and a few cast shake-ups, CBS’ hit police procedural Criminal Minds will come to an end with a two-part series finale on Feb. 19. 

From the beginning, the crime drama has continuously been one of the network’s most watched shows, so the announcement that it would conclude its lengthy run in 2020 came as a shock to some viewers. 

Why is 'Criminal Minds' going off the air?

Fans never got a straight answer as to why the series is ending, but showrunner Erica Messer hinted that it was the studio’s decision to pull the plug. "It’s really bittersweet, but I’m so, so grateful to CBS for giving us this heads up," she told Deadline after it was revealed that the final season would consist of just 10 episodes.