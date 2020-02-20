We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: CBS

Jason Gideon Returned to 'Criminal Minds' for the Series Finale — Well, Sort Of

After 15 seasons and more than 14 years on the air, CBS's Criminal Minds concluded on Feb. 19 with an emotional and poignant series finale. Viewers said goodbye to the BAU members and learned more about where the likes of Rossi, Spence, J.J., Garcia, and Prentiss would end up. The nostalgia of the finale was further amplified with flashbacks to past characters who had left the FBI behind seasons earlier.

One of the characters who returned was former unit chief of the BAU Jason Gideon. He left the series fairly unexpectedly in Season 3 following actor Mandy Patinkin's swift departure (he later referred to being on the show as his "biggest public mistake"). Though fans got finality to his character in Season 10 when he was killed off-screen, a younger version of his character, who was played by Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage, returned to the series finale.