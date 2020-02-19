Everything You Need to Know About the 'Criminal Minds' Series Finale

As much as finales suck, you won't be left a complete shell of a person afterward. Executive producer Erica Messer told TV Guide that she and her team made sure the episode is fun and reminds the audience of how special the characters are and will always be. Messer said, "We didn't want to go so far off pattern that it wasn't like a recognizable end to, not just the season, but the series. We wanted to stay true to what everybody has responded to and loved and cheered on for all these years."