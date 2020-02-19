We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
criminal-minds-finale-1582085213658.png
Source: CB

Everything You Need to Know About the 'Criminal Minds' Series Finale

By

After 15 seasons and 324 episodes, it's time to finally say goodbye to Criminal Minds. The two-part series finale premieres Wednesday, February 19 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS (the two final episodes will play back-to-back, so make sure to clear your schedule). In the final episodes of Criminal Minds, we'll see the team face off against Everett Lynch (aka, The Chameleon) one last time while Reid deals with his brain injury. The team, of course, say their goodbyes.