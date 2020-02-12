We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Matthew Gray Gubler's Relationship History Includes Kat Dennings and Taylor Swift

Dr. Spencer Reid had his fair share of dating disasters on Criminal Minds. In "Somebody's Watching," we witnessed the young genius exchange a brief peck with a Hollywood starlet named Lila Archer (Amber Heard), which, according to some fans, could have been his first-ever kiss. Is Matthew Gray Gubler more successful than his on-screen character? Let's take a look at the actor's list of ex-girlfriends

Dr. Spencer Reid isn't your average romantic suitor.

Dr. Spencer Reid has had famously bad luck when it comes to sparking up romantic connections — which yielded to some heartbreaking scenes in previous Criminal Minds episodes. Take the episode titled "Plain Sight," in which he tried to ask JJ (A. J. Cook) on a date without much success. 