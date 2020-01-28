'Criminal Minds' Fans Probably Won't Get to See Hotch One Last Time in the Series Finale

In January 2019, Criminal Minds executive producer Erica Messer told Deadline that they planned to "honor all of those characters who have been beloved and with this team, with the audience for years," but said she wasn't sure what that would mean for specific characters returning. Even if Hotch is gone for good on Criminal Minds, at least he was given a peaceful, if not altogether proper, end to his story arc.

