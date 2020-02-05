What's Next for Prentiss and Mendoza? The 'Criminal Minds' Characters Are About to Face New Challenges

"Flesh and Blood" captured their first date, chronicling how Prentiss tried to dust off her cooking knowledge in a bid to amuse her potential suitor. Her efforts misfired, but the romantic get-together turned out to be a success anyway.

According to a recently-published synopsis, the next episode of Criminal Minds will offer an in-depth examination of their relationship.

"When the BAU team travels to Denver to investigate several murders, Prentiss is forced to evaluate her relationship with Special Agent Andrew Mendoza (Stephen Bishop)," reads the press release cited by Econotimes.