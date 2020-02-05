We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
prentiss-and-mendoza-criminal-minds-1580925444014.jpg
Source: YouTube

What's Next for Prentiss and Mendoza? The 'Criminal Minds' Characters Are About to Face New Challenges

By

Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) first stepped foot inside the Behavioral Analysis Unit in Season 2 of Criminal Minds — and fans of the show were immediately smitten. The Supervisory Special Agent earned viewers' sympathy with her level-headed approach, extensive language skills, and firm leadership style.

There was only one area the agent struggled with — romantic relationships. Fortunately, this all changed when Prentiss met Andrew Mendoza (Stephen Bishop). So, what should we know about the duo?