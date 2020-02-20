We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
why-did-penelope-leave-criminal-minds-1582215195477.jpg
Source: Instagram

This Is the Real Reason Why Penelope Garcia Left 'Criminal Minds'

By

Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) survived a lot since stepping foot inside the Criminal Minds office the first time. From providing emotional support to a death row inmate, Greg Baylor (Potsch Boyd), to breaking off her closely-knit friendship with a fellow gamer, 'Sir Kneighf,' the brilliant technical analyst faced many challenges at the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit. 

However, she never made plans to leave the Criminal Minds team up until now. Why did Penelope announce her departure? 

So, why did Penelope leave 'Criminal Minds'?

As "Face Off," the first half of the Criminal Minds finale reveals, the witty analyst bid farewell to the team to seek out new challenges and put her unparalleled hacking skills to use at a Silicon Valley-based private research company fighting against the climate crisis. 