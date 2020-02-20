This Is the Real Reason Why Penelope Garcia Left 'Criminal Minds'

Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) survived a lot since stepping foot inside the Criminal Minds office the first time. From providing emotional support to a death row inmate, Greg Baylor (Potsch Boyd), to breaking off her closely-knit friendship with a fellow gamer, 'Sir Kneighf,' the brilliant technical analyst faced many challenges at the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit.

However, she never made plans to leave the Criminal Minds team up until now. Why did Penelope announce her departure?