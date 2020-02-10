Starz Currently Has Four 'Power' Spin-Offs in Development Featuring Your Favorite Characters

Like sequels in the film industry, spin-offs are a beloved trope in television. Every major network does it — but announcing four new offshoots at once? Now that’s a baller move.

Shortly before the series finale of Power aired on Feb. 9, Starz released a trailer teasing its many upcoming projects relating to the hit crime drama, the first of which will begin airing this summer. Here’s a breakdown of the #PowerNeverEnds universe.