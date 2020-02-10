We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Starz

Starz Currently Has Four 'Power' Spin-Offs in Development Featuring Your Favorite Characters

Like sequels in the film industry, spin-offs are a beloved trope in television. Every major network does it — but announcing four new offshoots at once? Now that’s a baller move.

Shortly before the series finale of Power aired on Feb. 9, Starz released a trailer teasing its many upcoming projects relating to the hit crime drama, the first of which will begin airing this summer. Here’s a breakdown of the #PowerNeverEnds universe.

What are the 'Power' spin-off shows and when do they premiere?

The second series in the franchise is titled Power Book II: Ghost and will debut in a few months. The storyline picks up just days after the events of Power’s final episode, and follows several familiar faces, including Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton), Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), and Tameika Robinson (Quincy Tyler Bernstine).