The 'Fresh Off the Boat' Spinoff Stars Bollywood Legend Preity Zinta!

Now that Fresh Off the Boat is coming to a close after its current sixth season, ABC is trying to fill the void the show will leave with a Desi spinoff, tentatively called Magic Motor Inn.

Magic Motor Inn was officially announced in October 2019 and aired its backdoor pilot during Episode 12 of Fresh Off the Boat's Season 6. 

The episode involved Eddie enlisting his classmate Simryn to help Evan study for a spelling bee in return for taking over her chores at Magic Motor, the inn that her parents run.

Created by Fresh Off the Boat veteran writer and producer Rachna Fruchbom, the new show stars Megan Suri as Simryn. You may know her from her role as Quinn in Netflix's Atypical