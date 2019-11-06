'Atypical' Has Officially Been Renewed for Season 4 — What We Know!

Fans of Atypical who have binged all three seasons of the Netflix series are wondering whether the Gardner family will be returning. And, Netflix has finally announced that the series will be returning for Season 4. However, it will be the last.

"I'm thrilled we'll be doing a Season 4 of Atypical. And while I'm so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story," showrunner Robia Rashid said in a statement (via E! News).