'Atypical' Has Officially Been Renewed for Season 4 — What We Know!

Fans of Atypical who have binged all three seasons of the Netflix series are wondering whether the Gardner family will be returning. And, Netflix has finally announced that the series will be returning for Season 4. However, it will be the last.

"I'm thrilled we'll be doing a Season 4 of Atypical. And while I'm so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story," showrunner Robia Rashid said in a statement (via E! News)

"Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam's voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It's my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view." 

The next installment will premiere in 2021 and will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.