'Atypical' Has Officially Been Renewed for Season 4 — What We Know!By Pippa Raga
Fans of Atypical who have binged all three seasons of the Netflix series are wondering whether the Gardner family will be returning. And, Netflix has finally announced that the series will be returning for Season 4. However, it will be the last.
"I'm thrilled we'll be doing a Season 4 of Atypical. And while I'm so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story," showrunner Robia Rashid said in a statement (via E! News).
"Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam's voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It's my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view."
The next installment will premiere in 2021 and will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.
Yes, Atypical will be back on Netflix for a Season 4.
Over the past three years, we've been introduced to the life of Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), who is on the autism spectrum, and have watched how he and his family navigate school, friendships, romances, and this crazy thing we call life.
We wrapped up Season 3 with our protagonist Sam rekindling his friendship with Zahid in a homie ceremony at the casino they had rented out for Zahid's elopement.
Meanwhile, we're still trying to figure out what's going to happen to Sam and Casey's parents Elsa and Doug with their rocky marriage, and whether Casey will end up with Evan or Izzie next season.
So, will Atypical Season 4 answer all of our questions? We sure hope so!
Viewers were demanding Atypical be renewed.
"Just watched all of Atypical Season 3 in less than 8 hours," writes one person on Twitter who can't believe she has to "wait more than a year" for Season 4.
Some are saying that the series "gets better with each season" and are anxiously awaiting to see how the writers manage to outdo themselves once Season 4 is released.
But many who are invested in Casey and Izzie's will-they-won't-they affair are a bit more nervous than excited. "I want Season 4 of Atypical but I'm scared they will f--k up with Casey and Izzie," writes one fan.
"Gays keep winning with Cazzie; they have major chemistry, they really go for the kisses, great angles, amazing lighting... So now we wait for Season 4 of Atypical," adds another. "In the last three days," someone else interjected, "I've seen all the three seasons of Atypical and let me say this: Casey and Izzie are so f--king cute together, it's insane! Now give me a Season 4! Thank you!"
What can we expect from Season 4 of Atypical?
We can expect that Season 4's major conflicts and storylines will revolve around Casey and Izzie, of course, since fans cannot seem to get enough of them. As a reminder, Casey might be getting recruited as part of UCLA's track team — or at least, is working toward that goal.
In a romantic scene, she told Izzie that she would have to drop everything to focus on her track dreams, except for her.
We are with the rest of the internet who can't wait to see their relationship unfold.
While we anxiously wait for Netflix to release Season 4, we will continue to binge the first three seasons of Atypical.
