We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
modernfamilycast-1582147359533.jpg

Then and Now: What the 'Modern Family' Cast Looks Like 11 Years Later

By

ABC's hit comedy series, Modern Family first aired back in 2009. In 2009, Barack Obama was starting his first term as president, Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift on the VMA stage, and The Black Eyed Peas were at the top of the charts like every week. Safe to say that times have definitely changed since then and a lot has happened to these actors, including multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and wins.

With the series set to end this year, we thought we’d take a look back at the cast when they first premiered on NBC to now at the end of their 11-season run and see what the cast of Modern Family looked like then compared to now.