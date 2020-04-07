Haley's Twins Are the Most Adorable 'Modern Family' Characters — Here's Proof

Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan (Reid Ewing) gave birth to twins in the Season 10 Finale of Modern Family , further propelling the narrative arc that began in the Season 1 premiere of the ever-popular sitcom. The two characters went from childhood sweethearts to young parents juggling full-time jobs, childcare duties, and their own social lives in the course of the past few years.

Haley and Dylan started dating back in high school. The past seasons of Modern Family chronicled their rapid evolution from rebellious adolescents to responsible adults. In Season 1, Haley was an adventure-loving kid who would get a kick out of sneaking her boyfriend into her bedroom on a school night without getting caught.

Source: ABC

By Season 10, her character transformed into a caring, cautious parent determined to read every single volume published on parenting, and someone with strong opinions on the importance of a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Likewise, Dylan evolved from a whimsical character to a father completely petrified by the prospect of raising Poppy and George the wrong way.

Much like the rest of the Modern Family cast, the babies featured in hilarious plotlines caricaturing domestic life and family relationships. The episode titled "New Kids on the Block" charts Haley's and Dylan's struggles with getting the kids to sleep. They ignore Phil's (Ty Burrell) and Claire's (Julie Bowen) advice, which gets them into even more trouble in the end.

Source: ABC

In "Perfect Pairs", select members of the Dunphy family attempt to use the adorable babies to further their own interests. Determined to make bank, Claire tries to sneak the babies into a yoga class in a desperate bid to lure in a potential client and fellow businesswoman. Meanwhile, Phil incorporates the twins into a showcase he prepared for a prestigious magic contest. Luke (Nolan Gould) pretends to be a father as a means to convince a cashier that he is old enough to purchase alcohol.

"Game of Chicken" revolves around Gloria's (Sofía Vergara) attempts to save the twins from the devil and arrange a secret baptism. Despite some initial difficulties — most priests show no sign of willingness to participate in the outlandish conspiracy — she manages to schedule in a session with a Spanish-speaking pastor living nearby. However, the plan goes south once Jay (Ed O'Neill) barges into the living room.

Source: ABC

In "Spuds", the young couple is finally forced to confront the fact that they might be unsuccessful parents. During a family get-together to a fancy restaurant, Haley and Dylan have to come clean and admit that their kids have started behaving in strange ways lately.

In an unforgettable scene, they reveal that George and Poppy developed an alarming tendency in the past few weeks. As they explain, the twins react to the faintest sign of human suffering with utmost joy. As the last scene of the episode reveals, the twins have been watching night-time programs jam-packed with violent scenes while their completely exhausted parents were napping on the sofa.