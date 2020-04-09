Here's Where You Can Stream 'Modern Family' to Fill That Gaping Hole in Your Heart

As of now, Hulu is the only streaming platform that offers Modern Family — but you can only stream the latest season, Season 11. Why is only one season on Hulu? The streaming service explains on their website that "While you can watch full seasons of many shows on Hulu, some series my only offer a few of the latest season's episodes to air. This is known as 'rolling' availability and is related to streaming rights." Basically, depending on the deal Hulu has with specific networks, Hulu may only be allowed to stream the most recent season.