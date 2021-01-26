Is the "Death Before Dishonor" Tattoo on Dr. Conrad Hawkins' Back Real?

"Death Before Dishonor," reads the tattoo on Dr. Conrad Hawkins' ( Matt Czuchry ) back. The piece of black ink has long fascinated loyal viewers of The Resident . So, what does it symbolize? And, more importantly, is the tattoo real?

So, is Matt Czuchry's back tattoo on 'The Resident' real?

Dr. Conrad Hawkins has several tattoos, including the "Death Before Dishonor" design, which likely dates back to his time in the United States Marine Corps. He also has a Staff of Hermes (also known as the caduceus) pattern on his left forearm, which, as some believe, signals his devotion to medicine. An Eagle, Globe, and Anchor sign, the official emblem of the United States Marine Corps, adorns his chest, and the name, Annabeth, can be found on his right wrist.

Neither Matt, nor the series co-creators, Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, have talked about whether the tattoos are real. But Matt was shown without the striking pieces of black ink during his previous appearances on The Good Wife, Gilmore Girls, Veronica Mars, and the like.

Some fans adore the tattoo collection, while others find them slightly off-putting. "I'm going to just say that Conrad Hawkins is a total babe. Most of my attraction is related to the whole doctor thing but he is also nice to look at. And his Death Before Dishonor tattoo? I'm weak and having heart palpitations. I might need a doctor," tweeted @theoddlittleone.

"My mortal enemy is the tattoo artist that allowed Conrad Hawkins to walk into their place of business and ask for that terrible "Death Before Dishonor" tattoo without decking him on the spot," tweeted @rodrigoswifts. "ANYWAY, Conrad Hawkins is Chief Resident and he wants to marry Nic Nevin and they're (possibly) going to have a baby and it will inherit his stupid back tattoo and his inability to run (because we know he was born with both)," opined @dawsonscasey.

The tattoos have long divided fans. Some believe they are real, while others claim they are fake. Likewise, some obsess over Dr. Conrad Hawkins' overall aesthetic, and some find his taste in black ink questionable.

