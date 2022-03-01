Jessica Lucas and Alex Jermasek Got Engaged in 2017 — Are They Married Now?

"Married, moved, and basically traveled for all of 2018. Excited to be back in L.A. for 2019 with my love @iamjessicalucas," Alex wrote.

Jessica and Alex announced their engagement back in 2017, and they have yet to follow it up with further updates. Regardless, Alex's caption strongly suggests that they have chosen to tie the knot since then. What's more, a teeny-tiny mystery man started appearing in Alex's posts in January 2021.