Things Aren't Looking Too Good for Dr. Bell on 'The Resident' (SPOILERS)

As the episode concluded, Dr. Bell approached Dr. Conrad Hawkins and asked him for a favor. Before he dove into the reason for the chat, Dr. Bell made sure Conrad would keep the conversation between the two of them.

Eventually, Dr. Bell told Dr. Hawkins, "Something’s wrong with me. I’m not quite sure what. I think it may be serious." The duo agreed to meet up the next day for an examination, and viewers are now eager to see where Dr. Bell's storyline goes.