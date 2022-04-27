Mixing business and pleasure normally isn’t advised… unless, of course, you work at Chastain Memorial Hospital. Since The Resident first aired, we’ve seen the rise and fall of several workplace romances — but none as heartwarming as the one between Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and Kit Voss (Jane Leeves).

Kit was first introduced in Season 2, and it’s safe to say that it was love at first sight (for Bell, at least). Before long, he won Kit over and their platonic relationship evolved into a television romance to remember. Although viewers have fallen head over heels for their love story, recently, Dr. Bell was given a devastating diagnosis that could determine his fate in the series.