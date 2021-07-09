Will Chadwick Boseman Voice Black Panther in Marvel's 'What If...?'

According to BuzzFeed , we're going to see a bunch of our favorite characters on What If...? with actors we've seen on the big screen. In addition to Chadwick, we'll hear the voices of Robert Downey Jr ., Hayley Atwell , Chris Hemsworth , Tom Hiddleston , and more. But because there are so many characters in this series, there are probably way more favorites signed up to revive their characters.

For lots of people, this new show will be a great sense of nostalgia, as so many characters have died in the MCU so far — and some of those who appear in What If...? have already died in the timeline.

If you need another reason to watch, it's got zombies. No context is given in the trailer, but it does show a member of the undead in Captain America's suit and there's an undead Tony in his Iron Man suit.

What If...? starts streaming on Aug. 11 on Disney Plus.