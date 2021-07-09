Will Chadwick Boseman Voice Black Panther in Marvel's 'What If...?'By Kori Williams
Jul. 9 2021, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Even though Black Widow has just been released and Loki episodes are still streaming on Disney Plus, there's even more Marvel content coming our way: The animated series What If...? is headed to the platform. Based on Marvel comics of the same name, this show will be about what would happen if events unfolded a little differently in the MCU.
Over the course of the MCU, different characters have come and gone. This is leaving fans wondering who will be a part of the What If...? cast. More specifically, they want to know if we'll get to hear Chadwick Boseman in the role of T'Challa, aka Black Panther.
Is Chadwick Boseman in 'What If...?'
Yes, Chadwick will be portraying Black Panther in What If...?, but it was, unfortunately, his last portrayal of the character before his death in August 2020. According to the New York Post, he recorded his lines for the show shortly before he passed away following a four-year battle with colon cancer. For now, we're only getting one season of the series, so we don't know if Marvel will give us a second season or how many lines Chadwick was able to record before his death.
On What If...?, this version of Black Panther is Star-Lord and works alongside Yondu. But in the MCU that fans know and love, Star-Lord is actually Peter Quill, who's a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Yondu is essentially Peter's adoptive father who taught him everything he knows.
Other changes in What If...? that aren't in the MCU include Gamora being one of the Avengers and the Vision trying to remove the Mind Stone from his own head. Just from the trailer, we can also see that Loki is the king of Asgard, Peggy Carter is a British version of Captain America called Captain Carter, and Wanda Maximoff battles it out with General of the Dora Milaje, Okoye.
Who is a part of Marvel's 'What If...?' cast?
According to BuzzFeed, we're going to see a bunch of our favorite characters on What If...? with actors we've seen on the big screen. In addition to Chadwick, we'll hear the voices of Robert Downey Jr., Hayley Atwell, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and more. But because there are so many characters in this series, there are probably way more favorites signed up to revive their characters.
For lots of people, this new show will be a great sense of nostalgia, as so many characters have died in the MCU so far — and some of those who appear in What If...? have already died in the timeline.
If you need another reason to watch, it's got zombies. No context is given in the trailer, but it does show a member of the undead in Captain America's suit and there's an undead Tony in his Iron Man suit.
What If...? starts streaming on Aug. 11 on Disney Plus.