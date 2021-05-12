Chris Hemsworth Is Hosting Meditation Lessons on His App Centr

To make mediation less intimidating to newcomers, Chris is starting his own lessons that he narrates himself. Titled Learn to Meditate, the series features seven different episodes that all focus on one aspect of the meditation process. Listeners will focus on things like breathing, motivation, and stress release.

According to a press release, Chris wanted to start this series because he wanted more people to uncover all the benefits that meditation has given him. His series will also feature different styles of mediation as well so that there's enough variety for everyone and people can pick quick kinds that work best for them.

There's also a kid-friendly version of meditation on the Centr app that Chris says worked with his own kids. "I thought, this is not going to work, my kids are allergic to sitting still. But to my surprise it actually did calm them down," he said in a Centr blog post.

"Kids are feeling anxiety and stress like us, and probably more so because they don’t understand it and it’s difficult for us to explain it to them. These guided meditations have been really beneficial."