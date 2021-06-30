Marvel Fans Are Upset About This New Development in 'Loki' (SPOILERS)

The Loki writers are well aware of the fact that the idea of Loki falling in love with Sylvie could be a weird pill to swallow for many Marvel fans. We’ve learned that Sylvie is basically another version of Loki, so does that mean that Loki is in love with… himself? Well, not exactly.

When Mobius (Owen Wilson) teases Loki about if he has feelings for Sylvie and asks if she likes him back, in classic middle school form, Loki denies it but realizes he might actually feel something for her. This is his first chance to not be alone, which is revealed to be his biggest fear when he’s trapped in his memory time loop with Sif (Jaimie Alexander).

#loki spoilers but what if loki loving sylvie is not the thing that caused the nexus event like mobius thought it was, but rather them dying?? as loki said, what makes a loki a loki is that they do not die, they keep on surviving!! what if the “romance” is just a red herring??

Mobius explains to Loki and to the viewers that, “Two variants of the same being, especially you, forming this kind of sick twisted romantic relationship? That’s pure chaos! That could break reality. It’s breaking my reality right now! What an incredible seismic narcissist! You fell for yourself!”

This breaks the fourth wall to show the audience that the writers know it is super weird for Loki and Sylvie to fall for each other.