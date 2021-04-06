Will Fans See Lady Loki in the New Disney Plus 'Loki' Series?

The third Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) original series, Loki , will be making its way to the Disney Plus streaming service. The new series is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. So, those who've been mourning Loki's death in the movie will be excited that Tom Hiddleston returns as the Nordic con artist, most likely due to the cube that enables him to travel through space and time.

On April 5, the trailer for the forthcoming Disney Plus series was released about the God of Mischief and his latest battle. This time around, Loki finds himself in trouble with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and has been commissioned to fix the problems he's created. One scene in particular, though, has fans doing a double-take, and the question on everyone's mind is the same: Is Lady Loki in Loki?

Some fans think Marvel's 'Loki' trailer is teasing Lady Loki.

Since the Loki trailer release, there's been a serious debate among fans about a particular little snippet. The trailer shows Tom visiting the timelines he must fix, and you can also see him sitting with someone who has reddish hair and is wearing a black suit on a purple planet or dimension. Some fans feel that the figure is the Lady Loki version of Loki in the Loki series, and others are saying it's Scarlet Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

One fan tweeted, "She isn't Natasha. She is Lady Loki." Another fan followed the sentiment tweeting, "That's definitely not Nat. Lady Loki, probably. If WandaVision can [have] people guessing about the plot for weeks, I can just imagine what Loki will do in June." Since Loki is skipping through times, many fans feel the God of Mischief could bring Black Widow to the current MCU.

Source: Disney

In the Marvel Comic books, Lady Loki is presented as the female version of Tom Hiddleston's iconic character, and it is speculated that within the MCU, Lady Loki is now her own character. However, that hasn't been confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios or Disney. Many fans are actually holding out hope that Black Widow will make her return in the Loki limited series.

After watching the trailer, a fan tweeted, "OK, but this has to be Natasha right? Think about it — Marvel moved the Black Widow movie's release date to July 9. By this time, the fifth episode of the Loki series would be released. Marketing and promotions -wise, it makes sense." Another wrote, "I don't want to wait until June to find out why Loki is with Black Widow on Vormir looking at the soul stone." Last year, some images surfaced on Twitter from the set of Loki, and one was of Sophia Di Martino.