After the Marvel Films, Vision Gets New Life With Wanda in the TV Show ‘WandaVision’

By the time of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda and Vision were on the lam and lying low in Scotland. But two servants of the alien warlord Thanos ambush them there in hopes of retrieving the Mind Stone from Vision’s head, which Thanos needs to power his Infinity Stone.

Wanda and Vision’s Avengers allies rescue them from Thanos’ goons, but Vision becomes convinced he needs to die to keep Thanos from taking the Mind Stone. The team travels to Wakanda, believing the secret African country has the resources needed to extract the Mind Stone without killing Vision. But Thanos finds them there, and Wanda is forced to kill Vision to keep the stone out of Thanos’ gauntlet.

It gets worse: Thanos then uses his Time Stone to reverse Wanda’s actions and bring Vision back to life, only to pull the Mind Stone from Vision’s head, killing the lovable droid all over again. And with the Infinity Gauntlet complete, Thanos eliminates half of all life in the universe with one fateful snap of his fingers, and Wanda disintegrates as she cradles Vision’s lifeless body.

And in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the surviving Avengers use time travel to build their own gauntlet and defeat Thanos once and for all. Through their heroics, those killed in the “snap” return to life. Vision, who died before that snap, isn’t so lucky.